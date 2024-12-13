One Nation, One Election: A Controversial Proposal Stirring Political Debate

In a scathing critique, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge condemned the BJP-led NDA government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal as a strategy to distract from pressing issues such as the crisis in Manipur and growing economic inequality. Addressing reporters, Kharge questioned the preparation and constitutional validity of the proposal, casting doubt on its implementation.

Adding to the criticisms, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut labeled the proposal as a significant danger to democracy. At a press conference, Raut expressed concerns over the lack of thorough research and amendments accompanying the bill. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to democratic ideals, forecasting uncertainties about his leadership until 2029.

Conversely, JDU MP Sanjay Jha showed support for the bill, arguing it could stabilize developmental projects currently disrupted by frequent elections. He acknowledged the historical context of simultaneous elections in India and criticized past governmental interference by Congress, asserting that the bill could prevent such interruptions in governance.

The bill, endorsed by the Union Cabinet, paves the way for its legislative introduction, following recommendations from a panel led by former President Kovind. While opposition parties rally against it, citing threats to democratic principles, the BJP and its allies advocate for unified elections to streamline governance.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the move, highlighting it as a pivotal stride towards strengthening India's democratic framework. He credited former President Ram Nath Kovind for his inclusive approach in compiling the panel's report, emphasizing the potential for a more participatory democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)