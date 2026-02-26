Left Menu

Court Overturns Defamation Conviction Against Sanjay Raut

A sessions court acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a defamation case. Raut had been previously convicted of defaming BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife. The court found no substantial evidence supporting the Rs 100 crore scam allegations against the Somaiyas in conjunction with a public toilet project.

A sessions court has acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a high-profile defamation case. The case was initially filed by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who alleged that Raut had made defamatory claims about her and her husband involving a purported Rs 100 crore scam.

Previously, a magistrate's court had convicted Raut, sentencing him to 15 days in jail. The magistrate cited defamation laws under the Indian Penal Code, claiming Raut's allegations damaged Medha Somaiya's reputation. However, additional sessions judge Mahesh Jadhav overturned the decision, citing insufficient evidence of any scam.

The allegations revolved around accusations of financial misconduct linked to public toilet projects in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area. Raut's lawyer argued the claims were baseless, while Medha Somaiya's representation referred to an inquiry that countered the MP's allegations. The sessions court's ruling marks a significant relief for Raut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

