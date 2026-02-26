Court Acquits Sanjay Raut: Defamation Charges Overturned

A sessions court acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut of defamation charges linked to allegations against Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The ruling overturned a previous conviction by a magistrate's court.

Judge Mahesh Jadhav stated that the evidence failed to demonstrate Raut's responsibility for publishing defamatory content in 'Saamana', a newspaper where he served as executive editor. The court highlighted that Raut couldn't be held liable as the publications were not directly linked to his instructions.

The case centered on claims of a Rs 100 crore scam involving public toilet projects, which the derived evidence and testimonies could not substantiate. The judgment underscores that legal responsibility for publication fell on the editor, not Raut.

