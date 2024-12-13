Left Menu

Thackeray Challenges BJP's Hindutva Stand in Parliament

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, questions the BJP's commitment to Hindutva, urging the government to prioritize the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh amid violent attacks following Sheikh Hasina's ousting. He criticized the BJP-led central government and highlighted inconsistencies in their Hindutva policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:31 IST
Thackeray Challenges BJP's Hindutva Stand in Parliament
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned the BJP's commitment to Hindutva, urging the party to address violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. He called for the central government to update Parliament on measures being taken to ensure their safety.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray took aim at the BJP's Hindutva, labeling it a mere electoral tool. He cited the Railways' plan to demolish a historic Hanuman temple as an example of religious insensitivity under BJP rule in India.

Responding to Thackeray, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed the allegations, pointing to Thackeray's tenure as chief minister when two sadhus were lynched. The debate underscores the complex political dynamics surrounding Hindutva in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024