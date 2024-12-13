Thackeray Challenges BJP's Hindutva Stand in Parliament

In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned the BJP's commitment to Hindutva, urging the party to address violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. He called for the central government to update Parliament on measures being taken to ensure their safety.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray took aim at the BJP's Hindutva, labeling it a mere electoral tool. He cited the Railways' plan to demolish a historic Hanuman temple as an example of religious insensitivity under BJP rule in India.

Responding to Thackeray, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed the allegations, pointing to Thackeray's tenure as chief minister when two sadhus were lynched. The debate underscores the complex political dynamics surrounding Hindutva in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)