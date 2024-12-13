Francois Bayrou Takes Helm as New French Prime Minister

In a significant political move, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as the new prime minister on Friday. This decision follows a dramatic parliamentary vote that saw the previous government ousted last week.

Bayrou, aged 73, is a central figure in Macron's centrist alliance and has been a prominent presence in French politics for several decades. His extensive experience is expected to be instrumental in efforts to restore governmental stability, especially since no single party currently holds a majority in the National Assembly.

In related news, Bayrou was recently cleared of allegations involving embezzlement of European Parliament funds. Meanwhile, President Macron has vowed to continue his leadership until the end of his term in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)