Left Menu

Francois Bayrou Takes Helm as New French Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as the new prime minister following a parliamentary vote that ousted the previous government. Bayrou, a seasoned figure in politics, will play a crucial role in ensuring stability as the National Assembly faces a lack of a single-party majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:25 IST
Francois Bayrou Takes Helm as New French Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant political move, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as the new prime minister on Friday. This decision follows a dramatic parliamentary vote that saw the previous government ousted last week.

Bayrou, aged 73, is a central figure in Macron's centrist alliance and has been a prominent presence in French politics for several decades. His extensive experience is expected to be instrumental in efforts to restore governmental stability, especially since no single party currently holds a majority in the National Assembly.

In related news, Bayrou was recently cleared of allegations involving embezzlement of European Parliament funds. Meanwhile, President Macron has vowed to continue his leadership until the end of his term in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024