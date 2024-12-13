Bayrou's Challenge: Navigating France's Political Storm

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as the new Prime Minister to steer the country out of its second political crisis in six months. Bayrou's immediate task involves pushing a special law to extend the 2024 budget amidst growing parliamentary resistance over the 2025 legislation.

At 73, Bayrou is expected to announce his ministers soon but faces challenges similar to those that plagued his predecessor, Michel Barnier. Macron's unpopularity poses additional difficulties for Bayrou in navigating a fragmented parliament. Doubts persist over Macron's ability to complete his term, compounded by increased borrowing costs and a power vacuum in Europe.

Macron is rallying support for Bayrou from a wide political spectrum, excluding far-right and hard-left parties. If Bayrou withstands no-confidence votes, a new parliamentary election may be held in July. Bayrou's leadership prowess will soon be tested with the looming 2025 budget bill amid a tense political climate.

