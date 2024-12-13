BJP Accuses Soros of Conspiring Against India, Questions Congress Ties

In a bold statement, BJP President J P Nadda has alleged that US-based billionaire George Soros is conspiring against India, with the Congress party echoing his influence. At the 'Janadesh Parab' event, Nadda questioned ties between Soros and Congress leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

He criticized the OCCRP's reports, claiming they align with parliamentary sessions to disrupt national stability. Nadda further accused Rahul Gandhi of acting as a spokesperson for these agendas, suggesting the Congress is willing to jeopardize national interests for power.

Praising the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh, Nadda highlighted successes in combating Naxalism, contrasting it with previous corruption under Congress rule. The BJP aims to eliminate threats like Naxalism statewide, following successes in Surguja.

(With inputs from agencies.)