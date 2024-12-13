Left Menu

BJP Accuses Soros of Conspiring Against India, Questions Congress Ties

BJP President J P Nadda accused US billionaire George Soros of conspiring against India and linked Congress leaders to his agenda. Speaking in Chhattisgarh, Nadda alleged Soros funds destabilizing projects and criticized Rahul Gandhi for echoing such narratives. He praised Chhattisgarh's BJP government for combating Naxalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:56 IST
In a bold statement, BJP President J P Nadda has alleged that US-based billionaire George Soros is conspiring against India, with the Congress party echoing his influence. At the 'Janadesh Parab' event, Nadda questioned ties between Soros and Congress leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

He criticized the OCCRP's reports, claiming they align with parliamentary sessions to disrupt national stability. Nadda further accused Rahul Gandhi of acting as a spokesperson for these agendas, suggesting the Congress is willing to jeopardize national interests for power.

Praising the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh, Nadda highlighted successes in combating Naxalism, contrasting it with previous corruption under Congress rule. The BJP aims to eliminate threats like Naxalism statewide, following successes in Surguja.

