Priyanka Gandhi's Maiden Speech Sparks Praise in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's first address in the Lok Sabha garners widespread admiration, with TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha praising her maturity and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge applauding her fact-driven approach. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also lauded her performance, marking it as a significant entry into parliamentary debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:59 IST
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha commended Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her first parliamentary address in the Lok Sabha, describing her speech as mature and deeply insightful. "I appreciate her," Sinha remarked, highlighting the praiseworthy manner in which she presented her arguments.

Echoing this sentiment, Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi praised Priyanka's speech, deeming it superior to his own initial address. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi labeled Priyanka's contribution as "excellent." Meanwhile, Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, expressed his pride, emphasizing her clear articulation of national issues and urging proper parliamentary procedures.

Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge lauded Priyanka for her factual presentation, critiquing the government's constitutional misuse. Priyanka Gandhi's speech, marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, critiqued the ruling government for attempts to dismantle the Constitution's protective shield, and she advocated for constitutional integrity and justice for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

