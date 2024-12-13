Priyanka Gandhi's Maiden Speech Sparks Praise in Lok Sabha

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha commended Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her first parliamentary address in the Lok Sabha, describing her speech as mature and deeply insightful. "I appreciate her," Sinha remarked, highlighting the praiseworthy manner in which she presented her arguments.

Echoing this sentiment, Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi praised Priyanka's speech, deeming it superior to his own initial address. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi labeled Priyanka's contribution as "excellent." Meanwhile, Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, expressed his pride, emphasizing her clear articulation of national issues and urging proper parliamentary procedures.

Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge lauded Priyanka for her factual presentation, critiquing the government's constitutional misuse. Priyanka Gandhi's speech, marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, critiqued the ruling government for attempts to dismantle the Constitution's protective shield, and she advocated for constitutional integrity and justice for citizens.

