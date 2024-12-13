Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Charge as Delhi Minister Amid Party Reshuffle

Raghuvinder Shokeen, the AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat, has been sworn in as a minister in the Delhi government.

The ceremony took place at the Raj Niwas and was officiated by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Chief Minister Atishi also graced the event.

Shokeen's induction comes after the resignation of transport minister Kailash Gahlot, a prominent Jat leader, aimed at addressing the vacuum left in the party ranks. Shokeen, serving his second term as an MLA, brings experience from his previous tenure as a councillor.

(With inputs from agencies.)