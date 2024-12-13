Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Charge as Delhi Minister Amid Party Reshuffle
Raghuvinder Shokeen, an AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat, was sworn in as a minister in the Delhi government, following the resignation of transport minister Kailash Gahlot. Shokeen, a significant Jat leader from outer Delhi, has previously served two terms as an MLA and as a councillor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Raghuvinder Shokeen, the AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat, has been sworn in as a minister in the Delhi government.
The ceremony took place at the Raj Niwas and was officiated by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Chief Minister Atishi also graced the event.
Shokeen's induction comes after the resignation of transport minister Kailash Gahlot, a prominent Jat leader, aimed at addressing the vacuum left in the party ranks. Shokeen, serving his second term as an MLA, brings experience from his previous tenure as a councillor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement