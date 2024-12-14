Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

In an unforeseen move, Moody's has lowered France's credit rating, placing the nation at a significant fiscal crossroads. This adjustment elevates the pressure on France's newly appointed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou as he attempts to unify a fragmented government.

Moody's decision, which aligns with those from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, signals concerns over France's budget management and comes after President Macron named Bayrou as the latest Prime Minister, the country's fourth this year. The political turmoil ensued after a thwarted attempt by former Prime Minister Michel Barnier to pass a contentious budget plan.

The current fiscal landscape depicts a challenging road ahead for France, especially with Moody's projecting weaker public finances over the next three years. The downgrade has already impacted financial markets, with a notable increase in the risk premium on French government bonds.

