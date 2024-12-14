Lal Krishna Advani Hospitalized Again: Health Update

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to an Apollo hospital, according to sources on Saturday. The 96-year-old politician remains under medical observation, with hospital staff confirming that his condition is stable.

Advani is under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior neurology consultant. The former deputy prime minister was brought to the hospital two days prior for reasons not yet disclosed.

This is not the first time this year the political icon has been admitted to the same hospital. It remains unclear what prompted this latest hospital stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)