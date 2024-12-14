Lal Krishna Advani Hospitalized Again: Health Update
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, aged 96, has been admitted to an Apollo hospital and remains under observation with a stable condition, according to hospital sources. The reason for his latest hospital visit is not immediately known. The seasoned politician is under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to an Apollo hospital, according to sources on Saturday. The 96-year-old politician remains under medical observation, with hospital staff confirming that his condition is stable.
Advani is under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior neurology consultant. The former deputy prime minister was brought to the hospital two days prior for reasons not yet disclosed.
This is not the first time this year the political icon has been admitted to the same hospital. It remains unclear what prompted this latest hospital stay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement