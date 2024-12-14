Left Menu

South Korea in Turmoil: Yoon's Impeachment Showdown Looms

South Korean lawmakers are preparing for a second impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol, following allegations of rebellion tied to a brief martial law decree. Massive public protests have ensued, and the political climate remains tense as investigators probe the legality of Yoon's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:35 IST
South Korea in Turmoil: Yoon's Impeachment Showdown Looms
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's political landscape is set for further upheaval as lawmakers prepare to cast their votes for a second time on an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The controversy stems from Yoon's martial law decree on December 3, which lasted six hours but sent ripples throughout the nation.

Following the declaration of martial law, President Yoon's approval ratings have taken a nosedive due to public discontent. Tens of thousands of protestors have gathered in Seoul, demanding his removal from office, amidst allegations of rebellion and constitutional violations.

The impeachment proceedings add to President Yoon's troubles, as he stays grounded in South Korea pending investigations that could lead to severe penalties, including life imprisonment if found guilty of rebellion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024