South Korea in Turmoil: Yoon's Impeachment Showdown Looms

South Korea's political landscape is set for further upheaval as lawmakers prepare to cast their votes for a second time on an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The controversy stems from Yoon's martial law decree on December 3, which lasted six hours but sent ripples throughout the nation.

Following the declaration of martial law, President Yoon's approval ratings have taken a nosedive due to public discontent. Tens of thousands of protestors have gathered in Seoul, demanding his removal from office, amidst allegations of rebellion and constitutional violations.

The impeachment proceedings add to President Yoon's troubles, as he stays grounded in South Korea pending investigations that could lead to severe penalties, including life imprisonment if found guilty of rebellion.

