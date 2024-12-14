Revamping Democracy: The 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal Unveiled

The government has introduced a groundbreaking bill advocating for simultaneous elections across the nation, citing reasons of cost efficiency and time saving.

As per the proposed 'Constitution (129th) Amendment Bill, 2024', amendments will streamline the electoral process, reduce disruptions caused by frequent implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, and enhance governance by reallocating manpower from election duties back to core services.

Historically, synchronized elections were the norm until the 1960s, disrupted by premature dissolution of legislative assemblies. This bill seeks to return to that practice, aiming for cohesive governance and reduced political disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)