Left Menu

Revamping Democracy: The 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal Unveiled

A new bill proposes simultaneous elections to reduce expenses and time consumption. It suggests constitutional amendments to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. This aims to minimize disruptions in governance from frequent election-related activities and reinstates a practice last seen in the 1960s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:23 IST
Revamping Democracy: The 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has introduced a groundbreaking bill advocating for simultaneous elections across the nation, citing reasons of cost efficiency and time saving.

As per the proposed 'Constitution (129th) Amendment Bill, 2024', amendments will streamline the electoral process, reduce disruptions caused by frequent implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, and enhance governance by reallocating manpower from election duties back to core services.

Historically, synchronized elections were the norm until the 1960s, disrupted by premature dissolution of legislative assemblies. This bill seeks to return to that practice, aiming for cohesive governance and reduced political disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024