Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over Alleged Misuse of Public Funds

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of misusing government funds for the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra.' Yadav claims Rs 2.26 billion is being spent on image improvement while neglecting state needs like jobs and education. He condemns government priorities and questions the ethics of such spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:49 IST
Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a stinging attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging misuse of state funds under the pretext of the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra.' According to Yadav, Rs 104 crore has been earmarked for online publicity, while Rs 114 crore is allocated for refreshments during the yatra, ostensibly to rehabilitate Kumar's image.

Yadav accused the Chief Minister of focusing on personal image enhancement rather than addressing pressing issues such as job creation. He pointed out the staggering Rs 2.26 billion being funneled into image-boosting activities within just 15 days, alleging that government neglect has led to unemployment and other socio-economic problems in Bihar.

The RJD leader questioned the state's fiscal priorities, criticizing the diversion of public money to PR endeavors while students and women are deprived of basic facilities. As the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' is set to commence on December 15, Yadav's remarks underscore growing political tensions in Bihar over alleged financial mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

