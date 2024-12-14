South Korean Military Urged to Stay Alert Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's acting defence minister, Kim Seon-ho, has issued a directive for the military to maintain its state of readiness in light of recent political developments.

According to a statement released by the ministry on Saturday, commanding officers have been instructed to take swift actions to stabilize their units.

This call to action follows the parliamentary decision to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, underscoring the significance of military stability amid political upheaval.

