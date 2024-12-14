Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon's Impeachment Sparks Constitutional Debate
South Korea's parliament impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over a short-lived martial law decree, causing political upheaval. The Constitutional Court has 180 days to decide his fate. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo currently assumes presidential duties. The impeachment reflects public demand for democracy amidst protests and celebrations in South Korea.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's political arena witnessed the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol by the parliament, following his controversial martial law decree. This decisive move has temporarily transferred presidential powers to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, marking a significant shift in the country's leadership dynamics.
The National Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of impeachment, highlighting the growing public discontent with Yoon's governance. His approval ratings plummeted amid mass protests against his administration. The Constitutional Court now faces the critical task of determining the future of his presidency within the next 180 days.
Yoon's decree and subsequent impeachment have stirred both national and international concern, underscoring the fragile political climate. As the government works to stabilize the country, eyes remain on the court's judgment, which could result in a presidential removal and a national election to find a successor.
