Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon's Impeachment Sparks Constitutional Debate

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's political arena witnessed the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol by the parliament, following his controversial martial law decree. This decisive move has temporarily transferred presidential powers to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, marking a significant shift in the country's leadership dynamics.

The National Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of impeachment, highlighting the growing public discontent with Yoon's governance. His approval ratings plummeted amid mass protests against his administration. The Constitutional Court now faces the critical task of determining the future of his presidency within the next 180 days.

Yoon's decree and subsequent impeachment have stirred both national and international concern, underscoring the fragile political climate. As the government works to stabilize the country, eyes remain on the court's judgment, which could result in a presidential removal and a national election to find a successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)