Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Shine in Constitution Debate

In a spirited debate marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution's adoption, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha remarked on the effective speeches by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. While Sinha commended Rahul Gandhi's energetic delivery, he lauded Priyanka Gandhi for her more comprehensive and confident approach, which he deemed superior.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reflected on the historical context, recalling the Constituent Assembly's influential leaders. He highlighted how the Constitution, drafted under the guidance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and signed by figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, laid the foundation of India's governance, celebrating the freedom garnered sans apology.

During the Lok Sabha discussion, Rahul Gandhi elucidated the Constitution's philosophical underpinnings, linking it to ancient Indian traditions. He articulated that the document is a synthesis of ideas from notable figures such as Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Nehru, emphasizing its roots in ancient belief systems and its crucial role in modern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)