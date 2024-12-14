Left Menu

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Shine in Constitution Debate

Trinamool Congress' Shatrughan Sinha praised Priyanka Gandhi’s speech during a Constitution debate as superior to Rahul Gandhi’s. Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa emphasized the historical significance of the Constitution. Rahul highlighted the deep-rooted philosophical influences on the nation's guiding document, celebrating its ancient Indian origins and modern relevance.

In a spirited debate marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution's adoption, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha remarked on the effective speeches by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. While Sinha commended Rahul Gandhi's energetic delivery, he lauded Priyanka Gandhi for her more comprehensive and confident approach, which he deemed superior.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reflected on the historical context, recalling the Constituent Assembly's influential leaders. He highlighted how the Constitution, drafted under the guidance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and signed by figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, laid the foundation of India's governance, celebrating the freedom garnered sans apology.

During the Lok Sabha discussion, Rahul Gandhi elucidated the Constitution's philosophical underpinnings, linking it to ancient Indian traditions. He articulated that the document is a synthesis of ideas from notable figures such as Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Nehru, emphasizing its roots in ancient belief systems and its crucial role in modern India.

