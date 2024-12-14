Arrest of Bolsonaro's Former Running Mate Signals Coup Plot Crackdown

Brazil's political landscape witnesses a major development as the Federal Police arrest General Walter Braga Netto, the former Cabinet member and 2022 running mate of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. The arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into an alleged coup plot, as confirmed by a confidential source.

The investigation stems from accusations made last November, where Braga Netto, Bolsonaro, and 35 others were implicated in a conspiracy to keep Bolsonaro in power despite losing the 2022 re-election. As of now, formal charges against Braga Netto have yet to be filed, but his arrest follows allegations of obstruction in evidence gathering.

Amidst this turmoil, local media reports suggest that Braga Netto had attempted to discover the information provided by a former Bolsonaro aide who was already in custody. In addition, officials executed two search and seizure warrants connected to the case. Efforts to contact Braga Netto's attorney for a statement remain unsuccessful as they await police documentation.

