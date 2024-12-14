Left Menu

Global Diplomats Convene in Jordan for Crucial Syria Talks

Top global diplomats convened in Jordan for discussions on Syria's future post-Assad. The focus was on influence, political transition principles, and Turkey's strategic role. U.S. and Western allies aim for an inclusive process, while Turkey aims to counter Kurdish influence in northern Syria.

In a pivotal meeting held in Jordan, top diplomats from the United States, Turkey, the European Union, and numerous Arab nations gathered to discuss Syria's future in the aftermath of President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. These talks are crucial as regional and global powers vie for influence over Syria's next government.

Under the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has engaged with victorious rebel factions and emphasized respect for minorities in Syria's political transition. Meanwhile, Turkey, a long-time supporter of the Syrian opposition, is set to reopen its embassy in Damascus, signaling its substantial role in Syria's future.

The meeting included key players like Blinken, the U.N.'s Geir Pederson, and diplomats from various Arab nations, but notably excluded Assad's key backers, Russia and Iran. The discussions revolved around preventing Syria's partition along sectarian lines and supporting inclusive governance, as Turkey and the U.S. navigate their complex alliances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

