Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for CBI Probe into BJP Bribery Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made serious allegations against BJP State President BY Vijayendra, claiming he attempted to bribe Anwar Manippady, the former Minority Commission Chairman, with Rs 150 crore. The alleged bribery sought to stifle investigations into Waqf property encroachments, according to Siddaramaiah, who is calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

In a social media post, Siddaramaiah stated that Manippady had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to report this alleged corruption. He also accused BJP leaders of using the state as an "ATM" for their financial gains, questioning PM Modi's "Na khaunga, na khane doonga" promise in light of these allegations of misconduct.

Siddaramaiah further highlighted accusations from Basangouda Patil Yatnal concerning massive corruption at high levels of the BJP. He criticized PM Modi and other BJP leaders for deflecting blame instead of addressing these serious charges and demanded urgent action through a CBI investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)