Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Critiques PM Modi's Speech as 'Mathematics Double Period'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's over 110-minute speech in the Lok Sabha dull, equating it to enduring a long mathematics lesson. She blasted his 11 resolutions as unsubstantiated and challenged the BJP's refusal to discuss the Adani issue despite their professed intolerance for corruption.

Speaking to reporters after the prime minister's address, Gandhi expressed her disappointment, remarking that the speech brought back memories of tedious school classes. She noticed even BJP leaders struggling to maintain interest, highlighting moments when senior figures like JP Nadda and Amit Shah appeared distracted.

Prime Minister Modi spoke during a debate marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, critiquing past Congress administrations for harming national unity. Modi asserted that his government, since 2014, has worked to enhance India's solidarity in line with constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)