Sri Lankan President's Strategic India Visit and Domestic Political Shuffle

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will embark on his inaugural overseas visit to India from December 15 to 17. This three-day trip is notably his first trip abroad since he assumed office.

With eyes on strengthening bilateral relations, Dissanayake aims to engage with Indian counterparts on a range of pivotal issues. The visit underscores the importance of Indo-Lankan relations in the broader geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

Domestically, President Dissanayake recently accepted the resignation of parliamentary Speaker Asoka Ranwala. The move follows mounting controversy over Ranwala's academic qualifications, thereby cementing the President's stance on governance and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)