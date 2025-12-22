Kerala's Political Shuffle: UDF's New Alliances Amid Controversy
Ahead of Kerala's assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF announced new alliances, including the Trinamool Congress. However, some leaders disputed these claims. UDF leader V D Satheesan described the expansion as a strategic move, despite opposition from Kerala Kamaraj Congress leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, who denied applying to join the UDF.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of Kerala's assembly elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is expanding its alliance by incorporating three political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, led by former MLA P V Anvar.
Controversy arose when Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, leader of Kerala Kamaraj Congress, denied their involvement, claiming no application was made. Discontent with NDA, he affirmed internal resolution of differences.
UDF leader V D Satheesan emphasized the decision aims to address diverse community concerns and prevent future collaborations with the LDF or NDA, outlining a robust manifesto for comprehensive state development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Punjab Local Elections
Congress Intensifies Campaign Efforts in Uttar Pradesh for 2027 Elections
BJP's Historic Sweep: Maharashtra Local Body Elections Triumph
Mahayuti Secures Dominant Victory in Local Elections
Shiv Sena Gears Up for BMC Election Showdown, Dismisses Congress as 'Tourists'