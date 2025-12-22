Kerala's Political Shuffle: UDF's New Alliances Amid Controversy

In a strategic move ahead of Kerala's assembly elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is expanding its alliance by incorporating three political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, led by former MLA P V Anvar.

Controversy arose when Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, leader of Kerala Kamaraj Congress, denied their involvement, claiming no application was made. Discontent with NDA, he affirmed internal resolution of differences.

UDF leader V D Satheesan emphasized the decision aims to address diverse community concerns and prevent future collaborations with the LDF or NDA, outlining a robust manifesto for comprehensive state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)