Karnataka Congress Gears Up for Historic Belagavi Centenary Celebration

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar has called on Congress workers to actively engage in the centenary celebrations of the landmark Belagavi convention. He highlighted the historical importance of the convention, citing Mahatma Gandhi's leadership role as AICC President in 1924, a pivotal moment in the independence movement.

Speaking after a preparatory meeting, Shivakumar reflected on the journey from his initiation as KPCC President at the very site of Gandhi's presidency. The celebration, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, promises to open a new chapter in 2028 for the party. A 60-member committee, including prominent leaders like H K Patil and Veerappa Moily, will oversee the event's arrangements.

The event's schedule was laid out with a Congress Working Committee meeting planned for December 26, featuring prominent leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, among others. A Mahatma Gandhi statue will be unveiled, and celebrations will continue with a dinner hosted by the Chief Minister. With responsibilities delegated, the convention aims to be a grand success, mirroring the spirit of past commemorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)