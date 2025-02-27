Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds DK Shivakumar's Mahashivaratri Participation

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar faced criticism for participating in Mahashivaratri celebrations attended by Amit Shah. Congress leader P V Mohan questioned Shivakumar's involvement given his secular leadership role. Shivakumar defended his beliefs, asserting his Hindu faith and respect for other religions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:07 IST
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has stirred controversy within his party after attending the Mahashivaratri celebrations at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, an event that also saw the attendance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shivakumar's participation drew criticism from some Congress leaders, such as AICC secretary P V Mohan, who questioned how a leader of a secular party could align with narratives that allegedly challenge party values.

Addressing the questioning voices, Shivakumar asserted his identity as a Hindu who respects all religions, referencing his experiences at various religious institutions, including Jain monasteries, Dargahs, and churches, where he expressed he had been blessed. He dismissed any notions of aligning with the BJP, crediting his visit to an invitation from Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a figure he admires yet recognizes is controversial to some.

Shivakumar maintained his stance, emphasizing satisfaction from the spiritual gathering, comparing it to the meaningful insights he gained on Sikhism during his time in jail. He reiterated his dedication to the Congress party's growth, expressing his belief that confidence is key over compromise, to maintain its core values even amid criticisms regarding his religious inclinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

