Internal Tensions in Congress: DK Shivakumar's Ascendancy Debated
Amid praises for DK Shivakumar by Congress leader Veerappa Moily, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla highlights internal discord for leadership within the party, suggesting power struggles overshadow public interest. While Deputy CM Shivakumar remains circumspect on the matter, Congress leaders clarify future leadership is undecided.
Internal discord within the Congress party has surfaced as prominent party leader Veerappa Moily's remarks praising DK Shivakumar stoked discussions on leadership. Moily asserted Shivakumar is slated to lead Karnataka as Chief Minister in the future due to his hard-earned leadership accolades.
Conversely, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress for its internal power battle, claiming the party prioritizes political ambitions over public welfare. He highlighted discord, mentioning mutual attacks between leaders like Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and Kharge.
Amidst the ongoing speculation, DK Shivakumar refrained from commenting on Moily's remarks, focusing instead on his responsibilities as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Minister Priyank Kharge clarified there are no immediate plans for Shivakumar's ascension, reiterating that leadership decisions remain under high command's discretion.
