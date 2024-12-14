US Engagement with Syrian Rebels Raises Questions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that American officials have been in direct contact with the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). This group, which played a pivotal role in ousting President Bashar Assad, is designated a foreign terrorist organization by the US.

This revelation marks the first public acknowledgment of communication between the Biden administration and HTS. Speaking in Aqaba, Jordan, Blinken emphasized the importance of conveying messages to HTS regarding conduct and governance during Syria's transitional phase.

Despite HTS's past extremist affiliations, its leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, has expressed intentions to protect minority and women's rights, although US scrutiny remains. Efforts continue in coordinating with opposition forces, notably in the safe handover of an American man formerly imprisoned by Assad, and in the ongoing search for missing journalist Austin Tice.

