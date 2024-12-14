Left Menu

US Engagement with Syrian Rebels Raises Questions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed contacts between the US and the Syrian rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). While HTS is labeled a foreign terrorist group, discussions aim to handle governance transition following Assad's overthrow. The US seeks HTS's cooperation in reform and Austin Tice's search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aqaba | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:51 IST
US Engagement with Syrian Rebels Raises Questions
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • Jordan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that American officials have been in direct contact with the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). This group, which played a pivotal role in ousting President Bashar Assad, is designated a foreign terrorist organization by the US.

This revelation marks the first public acknowledgment of communication between the Biden administration and HTS. Speaking in Aqaba, Jordan, Blinken emphasized the importance of conveying messages to HTS regarding conduct and governance during Syria's transitional phase.

Despite HTS's past extremist affiliations, its leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, has expressed intentions to protect minority and women's rights, although US scrutiny remains. Efforts continue in coordinating with opposition forces, notably in the safe handover of an American man formerly imprisoned by Assad, and in the ongoing search for missing journalist Austin Tice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024