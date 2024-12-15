Left Menu

From Drones to Daylight: Key Highlights in US Domestic News

The latest US domestic news covers topics ranging from drone sightings in the Northeast, Trump’s call to end daylight saving time, to Nancy Pelosi undergoing surgery. Other highlights include a Texas AG lawsuit, ABC’s settlement with Trump’s library, and developments in commercial space launches and bird flu cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 05:23 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, U.S. officials have revealed that most of the drone sightings reported in the Northeast actually involved manned aircraft, with no threat to national security detected. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump re-ignites the debate on daylight saving time, calling for its end due to inconvenience and costs.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi successfully underwent hip replacement surgery following an injury in Luxembourg. Additionally, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken legal action against a New York doctor over abortion pill prescriptions, potentially setting a precedent for conservative states on the matter.

Other significant news includes ABC settling a lawsuit with Trump's presidential library and FAA efforts to streamline commercial space launch procedures. Louisiana also reported its first human case of H5N1 bird flu, and the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a religious exemption tax case from Wisconsin.

