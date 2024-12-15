Pope Francis Advocates Unity in Corsica Visit

Pope Francis, on a brief visit to Corsica, urged Catholic clergy to be cautious of spiritual movements that foster political splits. Addressing a conference, he emphasized the need for discernment in spiritual matters.

The pontiff's visit, part of his focus on global 'peripheries', included an outdoor Mass and a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He opted not to attend the Notre Dame reopening, citing his busy schedule.

Despite his age and recent minor injuries, Francis appeared spirited during his public engagements, including a ride in the popemobile through Corsican streets, demonstrating his commitment to his papal duties.

