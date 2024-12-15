Political Sparring Intensifies: Constitution at the Center of BJP-Congress Debate

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that it was due to Rahul Gandhi's influence that the BJP has begun to focus on constitutional matters. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of primarily targeting Congress in his rhetoric on the Constitution, with the nation awaiting answers on pressing issues like Manipur, the Adani allegations, and Sambhal violence.

Venugopal expressed disappointment over the Prime Minister's perceived repetitive messages, suggesting that Modi's speeches lacked substance and failed to address the country's concerns. He argued that Modi's agenda revolves around attacking Congress, while lauding Gandhi for bringing constitutional discussions to the forefront. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rebuked Congress, echoing Modi's sentiments that Congress has historically manipulated the Constitution for its benefit.

Prime Minister Modi, during a Lok Sabha address, accused Congress of a continuity of disrespect towards the Constitution, emphasizing how amendments made during its rule favored the party's first family. He presented eleven commitments aimed at ensuring a prosperous future for India, urging a break from dynastic politics and a collective focus on constitutional fidelity and democratic duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)