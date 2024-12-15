Left Menu

BJP Urges Ludhiana to Choose Development Over Unfulfilled Promises

As Ludhiana gears up for municipal elections, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticizes AAP for lacking investment in the city and emphasizes the advantages of supporting BJP to secure central government funds crucial for its growth. He challenges the credibility of AAP's election pledges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:13 IST
Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions are rising in Ludhiana as municipal elections draw near, with Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, casting doubts on the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) engagement in local development. Bittu accused AAP of failing to invest in Ludhiana over the past three years, urging residents to consider the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for assured access to central government funds.

Addressing assertions about AAP's election pledges, Bittu emphasized that only BJP could facilitate Ludhiana's growth by unlocking funds from the Center. He questioned the ability of other parties to secure financial resources crucial for infrastructure improvements, citing his own experience of channeling central funds as an MP. Bittu criticized AAP's unfulfilled promises, such as monetary benefits for women and senior citizens.

Bittu further challenged AAP's intentions to introduce electric buses if elected, asserting that funding would require central support, and recalled a related announcement by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He also highlighted his own achievement of securing substantial funds for local projects, hinting at AAP's lack of transparency and accountability. Bittu plans to address these issues in an upcoming press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

