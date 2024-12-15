BJP Urges Ludhiana to Choose Development Over Unfulfilled Promises

Tensions are rising in Ludhiana as municipal elections draw near, with Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, casting doubts on the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) engagement in local development. Bittu accused AAP of failing to invest in Ludhiana over the past three years, urging residents to consider the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for assured access to central government funds.

Addressing assertions about AAP's election pledges, Bittu emphasized that only BJP could facilitate Ludhiana's growth by unlocking funds from the Center. He questioned the ability of other parties to secure financial resources crucial for infrastructure improvements, citing his own experience of channeling central funds as an MP. Bittu criticized AAP's unfulfilled promises, such as monetary benefits for women and senior citizens.

Bittu further challenged AAP's intentions to introduce electric buses if elected, asserting that funding would require central support, and recalled a related announcement by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He also highlighted his own achievement of securing substantial funds for local projects, hinting at AAP's lack of transparency and accountability. Bittu plans to address these issues in an upcoming press conference.

