Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: A New Era for Mahayuti Alliance

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, after being sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra, celebrated 40 years of dedication. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's performance-based tenure was lauded. The Mahayuti government, comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, is set to tackle initiatives under cohesive leadership.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has been inducted as a Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra, marking the culmination of four decades of political perseverance. Shirsat, expressing his elation, committed to diligently working for the welfare of Maharashtra's citizens, viewing this role as the fruition of long-standing efforts.

Praising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's innovative tenure policy, Shirsat noted the 2.5-year ministerial term subject to performance, hailing it as a strategy rewarding effective governance. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena colleague Uday Samant reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Mahayuti coalition's objectives under the leadership of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The swearing-in ceremony at Nagpur's Raj Bhavan saw the formal induction of leaders from the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena into the Cabinet, highlighting a unified front. Among the new ministers are Ashish Shelar, Pankaja Munde, Nitesh Rane, and others, underlined by the presence of Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Ajit Pawar, underscoring their strategic majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

