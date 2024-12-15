Maharashtra's New Cabinet Ministers Vow to Propel State Development

In a noteworthy ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were sworn in as cabinet ministers, marking a significant step in Maharashtra's political landscape. Nitesh Rane, a BJP leader, expressed his gratitude for the ministerial post and promised to focus on the development of the state.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat shared his excitement, considering the appointment as a reward for decades of dedication. He highlighted the performance-based approach of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where ministerial tenures could be extended based on achievements. Uday Samant, another Shiv Sena leader, echoed this commitment to advancing the Mahayuti government's policies.

The expansion comes as a response to prior criticism over delays in cabinet formation. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a sweeping majority in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, aims to leverage its strong presence with ministers like Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, among others, steering its agenda forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)