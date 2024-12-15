Rohingya Rhetoric Heats Up: AAP vs BJP in Delhi's Political Arena
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai accuses BJP of using the Rohingya issue to gain electoral advantage after failing in other strategies. BJP counters by blaming AAP for settling Rohingyas in Delhi. The political skirmish intensifies as accusations of inconsistency, diversion, and misinformation fly between the parties.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of escalating tensions over the Rohingya issue, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai charged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's focus on the matter stemmed from successive electoral strategy failures. Rai asserted that attempts to leverage the Rohingya subject would not sway Delhi voters, who prioritize governance focused on their well-being.
Rai questioned the BJP's lack of action against Union Minister Hardeep Puri regarding his 2022 tweets addressing the Rohingya community, suggesting confusion within the party. Rai accused BJP of attempting to undermine AAP leaders, notably Arvind Kejriwal, through legal and narrative attacks. Despite these efforts, Rai insisted that such strategies were futile against a constituency aware of AAP's contributions.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva retaliated by alleging AAP's role in settling illegal Rohingya migrants to garner votes. In response, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized Puri's contradictory remarks, blaming the Central government for facilitating Rohingya settlements. She urged clarity and cooperation from the Union government to address the longstanding issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Soar as Liquid-Throwing Incident Targets Arvind Kejriwal
Attempted Attack on Arvind Kejriwal During Campaign Rally
Have been raising law and order issues, hoping for action from Centre: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on liquid thrown at him during rally.
AAP will have no alliance for Assembly polls in Delhi: Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Security Scare: Attempted Attack on Arvind Kejriwal with Spirit