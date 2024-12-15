Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Illegal Immigrant Settlements in Delhi

The controversy over illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi has intensified, with AAP and BJP exchanging accusations. Amid upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, AAP blames the Centre for settling immigrants, while BJP accuses AAP of providing shelter for electoral gain. The debate highlights broader issues of border security and resource allocation.

Political tensions are escalating in Delhi as the debate over illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants intensifies between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Centre of deliberately settling these immigrants in the city, raising questions about border security failures.

The BJP has retaliated, accusing AAP of fabricating false narratives ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 2025. Allegations suggest that illegal immigrants have been registered as voters in the city, allegedly facilitated by AAP to bolster their electoral base.

Both parties continue to exchange sharp accusations, with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri denying any government housing has been provided to Rohingyas, countering AAP's claims of resources being diverted from Delhiites. The issue remains central to political discourse, affecting elections and highlighting concerns over immigration policies.

