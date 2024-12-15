'The Delhi Model': Transformative Governance Unveiled

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled 'The Delhi Model,' a book detailing the AAP's transformative governance strategy. He noted that the book encapsulates not only a governance framework but also the Aam Aadmi Party's unique approach to politics.

The publication offers an in-depth look at reforms, combining data, stories, and policies to illustrate how the AAP government achieved systemic transformation, delivering on promises like free electricity, free water, and improved public facilities.

Criticizing the proposed privatization of schools, Kejriwal highlighted the alleged 'land scandal' involved in such moves. The book's author, Jasmine Shah, emphasized the special occasion of its launch, sharing insights on the motivations behind writing.

(With inputs from agencies.)