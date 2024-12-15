Left Menu

'The Delhi Model': Transformative Governance Unveiled

Arvind Kejriwal launched 'The Delhi Model,' a book highlighting AAP's governance approach. It outlines the party's unique method of addressing core societal issues like education, healthcare, and inflation. The book's reforms showcase the AAP's focus on systemic change rather than traditional political narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:03 IST
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled 'The Delhi Model,' a book detailing the AAP's transformative governance strategy. He noted that the book encapsulates not only a governance framework but also the Aam Aadmi Party's unique approach to politics.

The publication offers an in-depth look at reforms, combining data, stories, and policies to illustrate how the AAP government achieved systemic transformation, delivering on promises like free electricity, free water, and improved public facilities.

Criticizing the proposed privatization of schools, Kejriwal highlighted the alleged 'land scandal' involved in such moves. The book's author, Jasmine Shah, emphasized the special occasion of its launch, sharing insights on the motivations behind writing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

