Safe Return from the Stars: Cosmonauts and Astronauts Land in Kazakhstan

A Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut has returned to Earth, completing a successful mission.

Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner, along with NASA's Donald Pettit, were aboard the craft that made a normal deorbiting and descent, Roscosmos announced.

The spacecraft safely landed in Kazakhstan, with details of the landing shared by the Russian space agency on its Telegram messaging channel.

