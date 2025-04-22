Safe Return from the Stars: Cosmonauts and Astronauts Land in Kazakhstan
A Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft successfully brought Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner, along with NASA astronaut Donald Pettit, back to Earth. The spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan, according to Russia's Roscosmos space agency, which reported a smooth deorbiting and descent on their official Telegram channel.
