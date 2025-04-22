Left Menu

Safe Return from the Stars: Cosmonauts and Astronauts Land in Kazakhstan

A Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft successfully brought Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner, along with NASA astronaut Donald Pettit, back to Earth. The spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan, according to Russia's Roscosmos space agency, which reported a smooth deorbiting and descent on their official Telegram channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 02:26 IST
Safe Return from the Stars: Cosmonauts and Astronauts Land in Kazakhstan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut has returned to Earth, completing a successful mission.

Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner, along with NASA's Donald Pettit, were aboard the craft that made a normal deorbiting and descent, Roscosmos announced.

The spacecraft safely landed in Kazakhstan, with details of the landing shared by the Russian space agency on its Telegram messaging channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025