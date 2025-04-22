Left Menu

Pentagon Turmoil: Hegseth's Rapid Reshuffle Sparks Chaos

Pete Hegseth, the newly appointed U.S. defense secretary, faces upheaval in the Pentagon after less than 90 days in the role. Accusations of leaking sensitive information and subsequent firings have caused chaos within the department. Critics argue his actions, aimed at implementing Trump's agenda and dismissing diversity initiatives, have led to unacceptable dysfunction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 02:31 IST
The Pentagon is embroiled in chaos just months after Pete Hegseth was sworn in as U.S. defense secretary. Known for his rapid reforms aimed at implementing President Trump's agenda, Hegseth has come under fire for allegedly leaking sensitive military plans from his personal phone, a move that angered his former advisors.

On the White House lawn, Hegseth, flanked by his children during an Easter celebration, attributed the leak to a conspiracy stretching beyond his inner circle to the Department of Defense itself. Despite the controversy, President Trump continues to publicly support Hegseth, stating he is on a mission to eliminate bad elements within the Pentagon.

The upheaval follows dismissals of aides, including trusted advisors Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick, as part of a leak investigation. John Ullyot, a former Pentagon spokesperson, criticized the 'total chaos' and urged Trump to reconsider Hegseth's leadership. The ongoing uncertainty has sparked calls for Hegseth's resignation from Democratic lawmakers, asserting it compromises the military's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

