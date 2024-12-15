Final Farewell to Veteran Congress Leader EVKS Elangovan

In a solemn ceremony, senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan was cremated with full government honors on Sunday. The event, held at Mugalivakkam electric crematorium, featured a 21-gun salute by the police to pay tribute to the seasoned politician.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with other leaders and citizens, paid their respects to Elangovan, acknowledging his significant contributions in various political capacities. The Congress party also convened a condolence meeting to mourn his passing.

The state government, recognizing his extensive public service, accorded him full state honors. EVKS Elangovan, who passed away on December 14, was also a former union minister and an MLA for Erode East, and the grandnephew of the iconic social reformer 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)