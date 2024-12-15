Pope Francis's Historic Visit to Corsica: A Call for Unity in Diversity

Pope Francis made a historic visit to Corsica, urging Catholic priests to remain vigilant against spiritual groups that could fuel political divisions. The pope's message was delivered during a conference on religion in the Mediterranean region, where he highlighted the dangers of exclusivist spirituality.

During his third foreign trip in 2024, the pope participated in a sizable outdoor Mass attended by 15,000 Catholics in Ajaccio, Corsica's capital. His visit spotlighted the island's long tradition of lay Catholic associations, which occasionally intersect with local political issues.

A meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Ajaccio airport symbolized the pope's ongoing strategy of visiting lesser-known areas, often neglecting more prominent European cities. Pope Francis, who turns 88 this week, continues his mission to bring attention to the world's marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)