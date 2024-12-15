Left Menu

Pope Francis's Historic Visit to Corsica: A Call for Unity in Diversity

Pope Francis visited Corsica, urging priests to prevent spiritual groups from causing political division. He highlighted the need for vigilance against exclusive religious practices, touching on the island's Catholic confraternities. Meeting President Macron, the pope continued his policy of focusing on global peripheries rather than major European capitals.

Pope Francis made a historic visit to Corsica, urging Catholic priests to remain vigilant against spiritual groups that could fuel political divisions. The pope's message was delivered during a conference on religion in the Mediterranean region, where he highlighted the dangers of exclusivist spirituality.

During his third foreign trip in 2024, the pope participated in a sizable outdoor Mass attended by 15,000 Catholics in Ajaccio, Corsica's capital. His visit spotlighted the island's long tradition of lay Catholic associations, which occasionally intersect with local political issues.

A meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Ajaccio airport symbolized the pope's ongoing strategy of visiting lesser-known areas, often neglecting more prominent European cities. Pope Francis, who turns 88 this week, continues his mission to bring attention to the world's marginalized communities.

