Kharge Criticizes RSS Over Democratic Values and Constitution Allegiances

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasizing historical resistance to the Indian Constitution by RSS. He highlighted past opposition to the tricolor and urged vigilance in preserving democratic values. Kharge also praised former PM Indira Gandhi's decisive role in the 1971 war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:56 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique towards Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, questioned the commitment to democratic values and historic contributions, despite Sitharaman's education at the reputed Jawaharlal Nehru University. Kharge remarked on the progressive nature of JNU alumni and contrasted it with current political developments attempting to dismantle democratic principles.

Kharge's address came during a Rajya Sabha discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India.' He stressed the importance of adhering to the Constitution and cited historical instances where the RSS opposed its core tenets. Accusing the RSS of burning effigies of leaders like Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Nehru, he condemned their past contempt for the tricolor and democratic values.

Further, Kharge recalled that the RSS needed a court order to hoist the national flag in 2002, highlighting persistent threats to constitutional values. He praised Indira Gandhi for her leadership during the 1971 war and urged the government to protect Bangladeshi minorities. Kharge emphasized the Constitution's role in empowering the underprivileged and urged vigilance against unpredictable threats to its integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

