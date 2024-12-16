Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Winter Assembly Session Disrupted by Congress Protest

The winter assembly session in Madhya Pradesh was hindered on its first day as Congress MLAs protested about issues facing farmers. Members left the session after their calls to discuss fertilizer shortages went unanswered, highlighting ongoing tensions between the opposition and state government. The session concludes December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh Winter Assembly Session Disrupted by Congress Protest
MP state assembly (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opening of Madhya Pradesh's winter assembly session on Monday was swiftly disrupted following a protest by Congress MLAs over farmer-related issues. The assembly adjourned within an hour as opposition members walked out when demands for a discussion on fertilizer shortages were ignored.

Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, arrived with empty fertilizer sacks symbolizing their protest. They raised slogans in front of the Gandhi statue at the assembly premises, decrying the state government's inaction. Singhar, addressing the media, accused the government of evading crucial debates and failing to supply essential fertilizers to farmers.

In a post on X, Singhar highlighted the protest's significance and the urgency of addressing farmers' concerns. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed satisfaction over the government's achievements, marking the beginning of the second year of the assembly's term with continuous development initiatives. The session extends until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024