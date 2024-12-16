Madhya Pradesh Winter Assembly Session Disrupted by Congress Protest

The opening of Madhya Pradesh's winter assembly session on Monday was swiftly disrupted following a protest by Congress MLAs over farmer-related issues. The assembly adjourned within an hour as opposition members walked out when demands for a discussion on fertilizer shortages were ignored.

Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, arrived with empty fertilizer sacks symbolizing their protest. They raised slogans in front of the Gandhi statue at the assembly premises, decrying the state government's inaction. Singhar, addressing the media, accused the government of evading crucial debates and failing to supply essential fertilizers to farmers.

In a post on X, Singhar highlighted the protest's significance and the urgency of addressing farmers' concerns. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed satisfaction over the government's achievements, marking the beginning of the second year of the assembly's term with continuous development initiatives. The session extends until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)