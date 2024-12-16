Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' Bag Sparks Political Controversy in India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress Member of Parliament, found herself at the center of a political storm on Monday after being criticized by the BJP for carrying a bag inscribed with 'Palestine' during a parliamentary session. The bag also featured a watermelon, a symbol associated with Palestinian solidarity.

The BJP's accusation of her appeasement politics was met with strong rebuttals from Vadra, who called it a 'useless' discussion and urged the government to focus on the Nepalese minorities and Hindus facing atrocities in Bangladesh. She emphasized the need for diplomatic talks between India and Bangladesh on this serious issue.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Union MoS SP Singh Bhagel accused Vadra and the Congress party of electoral opportunism, suggesting the bag was a deliberate move to polarize Muslim voters. Meanwhile, the Palestine Embassy confirmed Vadra's willingness to support Palestine's struggle for freedom during a meeting. The backdrop of this controversy is the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, with India reiterating its call for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)