Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' Bag Sparks Political Controversy in India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appearance in Parliament with a 'Palestine'-inscribed bag has ignited a political dispute in India. She dismissed BJP's criticism as 'useless things' and urged the government to address minority issues in Bangladesh. BJP accuses Congress of using this for electoral appeasement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:17 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' Bag Sparks Political Controversy in India
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress Member of Parliament, found herself at the center of a political storm on Monday after being criticized by the BJP for carrying a bag inscribed with 'Palestine' during a parliamentary session. The bag also featured a watermelon, a symbol associated with Palestinian solidarity.

The BJP's accusation of her appeasement politics was met with strong rebuttals from Vadra, who called it a 'useless' discussion and urged the government to focus on the Nepalese minorities and Hindus facing atrocities in Bangladesh. She emphasized the need for diplomatic talks between India and Bangladesh on this serious issue.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Union MoS SP Singh Bhagel accused Vadra and the Congress party of electoral opportunism, suggesting the bag was a deliberate move to polarize Muslim voters. Meanwhile, the Palestine Embassy confirmed Vadra's willingness to support Palestine's struggle for freedom during a meeting. The backdrop of this controversy is the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, with India reiterating its call for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024