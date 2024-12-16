Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Demolishing Slums as AAP Prepares for 2025 Delhi Elections

With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching in 2025, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has launched a fresh salvo against the BJP-led central government. Accusing the BJP of slum demolitions, Kejriwal claimed to have saved 37 out of 48 slums the BJP attempted to demolish over the past five years.

The demolition of slums remains a pressing issue in Delhi, exacerbated in November 2023 when around 1,500 people were displaced due to a court-ordered demolition. The affected slum residents argued they received no alternative housing or rehabilitation. Kejriwal criticized BJP's apparent apathy towards slum dwellers, alleging they destroy the very slums they visit for photo-ops.

In the political arena, AAP has released its completed candidate list for the 2025 elections. Kejriwal will run from New Delhi, while incumbents like Chief Minister Atishi will represent Kalkaji. The party fields largely sitting MLAs but has introduced new contenders, as it seeks to maintain its dominance after winning 62 of 70 seats in 2020.

