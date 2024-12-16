Political Turmoil Intensifies Over Waqf Property Allegations in Karnataka
BJP leader CT Ravi urges Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah to investigate Congress leaders named in a report by Anwar Manippady on Waqf property encroachments. Allegations of bribery against BJP President BY Vijayendra surface, adding fuel to political tensions. Deputy CM calls for transparency, dismissing CBI inquiry demands.
Amid escalating political tensions in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi has called upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to probe allegations concerning Congress leaders named in a report by former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady. The report alleges encroachments on Waqf properties, a charge CT Ravi believes should be taken seriously by the state government.
The controversy intensified when Siddaramaiah accused BJP State President BY Vijayendra of bribery attempts directed at Anwar Manippady. In response, CT Ravi pointed out that no BJP leaders were implicated in Manippady's report, urging a comprehensive investigation into the thousand-acre land encroachment claims.
Further complicating the issue, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar suggested political pressures might have influenced Anwar Manippady to retract his earlier statements. Shivakumar expressed skepticism about involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asserting all facts were in the state's hands, and the media should investigate the unfolding drama.
