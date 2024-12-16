Mass Release of Venezuelan Protesters Marks Post-Election Amnesty
Venezuela's Attorney General announced the release of 533 people detained during protests following the disputed July election. Over 2,000 individuals were initially arrested amidst demonstrations challenging President Nicolas Maduro's declared victory. The government's move signals an effort towards reconciliation amid the nation's ongoing political unrest.
In a significant development in Venezuela's political crisis, the Attorney General revealed on Monday that 533 individuals arrested for participating in post-election protests have been released.
The statement comes after the government reportedly detained over 2,000 protesters following the contentious July election, which saw President Nicolas Maduro declared the winner by electoral authorities.
This mass release is viewed as a gesture towards stabilization, as the country continues to grapple with its deep-seated political challenges.
