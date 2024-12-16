Left Menu

SoftBank's $100 Billion Investment Promise to Trump

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans a $100 billion investment in the U.S. and aims to create 100,000 jobs in AI during a meeting with President-elect Trump. The funds may come from SoftBank's Vision Fund, Arm Holdings, or capital projects, emphasizing SoftBank's commitment to AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:15 IST
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is expected to announce a substantial $100 billion investment in the United States during an upcoming meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. Sources familiar with the situation disclosed that Son plans to commit to creating 100,000 jobs centered on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure sectors.

The proposed fund deployment is likely to occur through multiple SoftBank-controlled sources, such as the Vision Fund, capital initiatives, or chipmaker Arm Holdings. Despite repeated attempts, SoftBank representatives did not provide any comments outside of regular business hours in Tokyo.

The announcement aligns with Son's long-standing support for AI development, backed by his strategic actions like acquiring stakes in OpenAI and chip startup Graphcore. In October, Son emphasized the need for enormous investment in artificial superintelligence, hinting at his preparation for a significant future move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

