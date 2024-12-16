SoftBank's $100 Billion Investment Promise to Trump

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is expected to announce a substantial $100 billion investment in the United States during an upcoming meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. Sources familiar with the situation disclosed that Son plans to commit to creating 100,000 jobs centered on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure sectors.

The proposed fund deployment is likely to occur through multiple SoftBank-controlled sources, such as the Vision Fund, capital initiatives, or chipmaker Arm Holdings. Despite repeated attempts, SoftBank representatives did not provide any comments outside of regular business hours in Tokyo.

The announcement aligns with Son's long-standing support for AI development, backed by his strategic actions like acquiring stakes in OpenAI and chip startup Graphcore. In October, Son emphasized the need for enormous investment in artificial superintelligence, hinting at his preparation for a significant future move.

(With inputs from agencies.)