Samajwadi Party Demands Farm Loan Waiver in Lok Sabha

The Samajwadi Party has voiced strong criticism against the central government's handling of farmers' issues, claiming an indifferent stance. During a Lok Sabha discussion on the 'Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-25', SP MP Lalji Verma insisted on the necessity of waiving farmers' loans to improve their conditions.

Verma accused the BJP-led government of misconduct, alleging its collusion with crop insurance companies. He asserted that the current policies ensure insurance firms benefit financially, often avoiding payouts to farmers in cases of crop losses.

Pointing to economic disparities, Verma highlighted the disparity between waivers granted to large corporations compared to neglected demands for farmer benefits. He emphasized the pressing need for subsidies on fertilizers like DAP, amid escalating prices that are causing hardship for farmers.

