Lee Jae-myung Bids for Presidency with Focus on Fixing Economic Inequality

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has entered the race for the presidency, pledging to tackle economic inequality and stimulate growth. His presidential campaign, driven by promises of large-scale investments in technology and talent, aims to chart a new economic course for South Korea.

The announcement follows the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, with the election set for June 3. Lee argues that bridging economic gaps is crucial for social harmony and has contributed to the current political climate.

Lee stresses pragmatism in policies and diplomacy, valuing outcomes over affiliations. Despite conservative concerns about potential strains with the U.S. and Japan, Lee prioritizes the national interest, reinforcing the importance of alliances. Having narrowly lost the 2022 election, Lee now leads polls, backed by strong liberal support.

