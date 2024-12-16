Modi Urges Full Implementation of Sri Lankan Constitution

In a high-profile meeting in Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka discussed key issues surrounding the Tamil community's aspirations and the necessity for provincial council elections in Sri Lanka.

Modi emphasized the importance of implementing the 13th amendment to ensure meaningful power devolution to the Tamil community. The amendment, stemming from the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987, remains a significant demand of the Tamil population.

Disanayaka, while focusing on inclusive governance, assured equal welfare for all communities. Both leaders also underscored a humanitarian approach to the fishermen issue and strengthened economic ties for sustainable development.

